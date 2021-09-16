PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - On Friday night Romuel Cruz will take to the ring at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. This will be Cruz's first, six round fight.
The Mexico - Puerto Rico boxing rivalry will be on full display in the in ring on Friday night. Cruz (5-0-1) is looking forward to renewing that rivalry, and knows that there is an extra intensity.
Ahead of his fight, Cruz has felt great mentally and physically all throughout his training camp. He is ready and fit for his first six round fight on Friday night.