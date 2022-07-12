ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Rookie Series will return to the PPL Center in September, as Philadelphia will square off against the New York Rangers. Two games will be played over two days.
The top rookies and prospects from both the Flyers and Rangers will take to the ice in Allentown.
This game will be a chance for hockey fans to get a taste of hockey before the start of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms season, and a chance to see new head coach, John Tortorella for the first time.
Tickets for this event will become available tomorrow.