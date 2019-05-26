Rosso leads Reading past Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Harrisburg Senators 2-1 on Saturday evening at FNB Field. With the win, the R-Phils improved to 25-18 this season.

Ramon Rosso started the game for the Fightins and went seven innings, but did not get a decision. He also went 1-2 at the plate. Jakob Hernandez earned the win, his third this season.

The game was tied at one heading into the final frame when Austin Bossart smacked an RBI single to score the go-ahead run. Then Addison Russ preserved the lead and earned the save in the bottom of the ninth.

Mickey Moniak extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 15 contests.

The teams are slated to play a doubleheader on Sunday to make up the contest originally scheduled on April 19. The twinbill is slated to start at 4:30 p.m.