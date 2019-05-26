Sports

Rosso leads Reading past Harrisburg

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:42 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 10:42 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Harrisburg Senators 2-1 on Saturday evening at FNB Field. With the win, the R-Phils improved to 25-18 this season.

Ramon Rosso started the game for the Fightins and went seven innings, but did not get a decision. He also went 1-2 at the plate. Jakob Hernandez earned the win, his third this season.

The game was tied at one heading into the final frame when Austin Bossart smacked an RBI single to score the go-ahead run. Then Addison Russ preserved the lead and earned the save in the bottom of the ninth.

Mickey Moniak extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 15 contests.

The teams are slated to play a doubleheader on Sunday to make up the contest originally scheduled on April 19. The twinbill is slated to start at 4:30 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Phillies get 4 HRs, strong outing by Arrieta to beat Brewers

Phillies get 4 HRs, strong outing by Arrieta to beat Brewers

Grullon gets Pigs past Bisons

Grullon gets Pigs past Bisons

Rosso leads Reading past Harrisburg

Rosso leads Reading past Harrisburg

Diggs, others earn gold at state track and field championships

Diggs, others earn gold at state track and field championships

Northwestern edges Wilson, advances to final

Northwestern edges Wilson, advances to final

Whitehall advances to 5A district baseball final

Whitehall advances to 5A district baseball final

Yale, Virginia advance to NCAA men's lacrosse championship
69 News

Yale, Virginia advance to NCAA men's lacrosse championship

London Sevens: Fiji produce masterclass to power to victory
2019 Getty Images

London Sevens: Fiji produce masterclass to power to victory

French Open 2019: Roger Federer makes winning return
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

French Open 2019: Roger Federer makes winning return

Four Indy 500 drivers looking for historic wins
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Four Indy 500 drivers looking for historic wins