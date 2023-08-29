PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - It's cut down day around the National Football League. The Philadelphia Eagles working the roster down to 53 before the start of the regular season.
Some notable cuts from Tuesday afternoon, wide receivers Devon Allen and Britain Covey, safety K'Von Wallace and punter Arryn Siposs. The Eagles also waived running back Trey Sermon and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.
Aside from the roster cuts, the Eagles have acquired tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from the Denver Broncos. The trade also involved a pick swap, the Broncos 7th round pick for the Eagles 6th in the 2025 draft.
Eagles roster cuts:
WR Devon Allen
LB Quinton Bell
QB Ian Book
RB Kennedy Brooks
DT Robert Cooper
WR Britain Covey
CB Mekhi Garner
G Julian Good-Jones
WR Jadon Haselwood
DE Tarron Jackson
TE Tyree Jackson
LB Kyron Johnson
WR Johnny King
LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
S Tristin McCollum
LB Nicholas Morrow
WR Joseph Ngata
DE Janarius Robinson
G Tyrese Robinson
TE Brady Russell
DT Olive Sagapolu
DT Caleb Sanders
CB Josiah Scott
G Josh Sills
P Arryn Siposs
WR Freddie Swain
LB Ben VanSumeren
S K’Von Wallace
WR Greg Ward
DT Marvin Wilson