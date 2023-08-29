Eagles Logo

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - It's cut down day around the National Football League. The Philadelphia Eagles working the roster down to 53 before the start of the regular season. 

Some notable cuts from Tuesday afternoon, wide receivers Devon Allen and Britain Covey, safety K'Von Wallace and punter Arryn Siposs. The Eagles also waived running back Trey Sermon and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.

Aside from the roster cuts, the Eagles have acquired tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from the Denver Broncos. The trade also involved a pick swap, the Broncos 7th round pick for the Eagles 6th in the 2025 draft.

Eagles roster cuts:

WR Devon Allen

LB Quinton Bell

QB Ian Book

RB Kennedy Brooks

DT Robert Cooper

WR Britain Covey

CB Mekhi Garner

G Julian Good-Jones

WR Jadon Haselwood

DE Tarron Jackson

TE Tyree Jackson

LB Kyron Johnson

WR Johnny King

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

S Tristin McCollum

LB Nicholas Morrow

WR Joseph Ngata

DE Janarius Robinson

G Tyrese Robinson

TE Brady Russell

DT Olive Sagapolu

DT Caleb Sanders

CB Josiah Scott

G Josh Sills

P Arryn Siposs

WR Freddie Swain

LB Ben VanSumeren

S K’Von Wallace

WR Greg Ward

DT Marvin Wilson

