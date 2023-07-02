Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos was among the National League reserves for the 2023 MLB all-Star game announced during the All-Star Selection Show on Sunday.
Castellanos hit his 12th home run of the season in a 5-4 loss to Washington and is third in the NL in batting average at .316 and in the top 10 in hits (101), RBI (54) and doubles (26).
He is the lone representative for third-place Philadelphia who currently sit two-games out in the wild card chase. It is the second All-Star nod for Castellanos, who represented Cincinnati in the 2021 contest.
The 2023 All-Star game will be played on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
C: Jonah Heim (TEX)
1B: Yandy Díaz (TB)
2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)
SS: Corey Seager (TEX)
3B: Josh Jung (TEX)
OF: Mike Trout (LAA)
OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)
OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)
DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
AL pitchers
Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
Gerrit Cole (NYY)
Luis Castillo (SEA)
Sonny Gray (MIN)
Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)
Kevin Gausman (TOR)
Shane McClanahan (TB)
Framber Valdez (HOU)
Michael Lorenzen (DET)
Kenley Jansen (BOS)
Emmanuel Clase (CLE)
Félix Bautista (BAL)
Yennier Cano (BAL)
AL reserves
Salvador Perez (KC)
Adley Rutschman (BAL)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
Whit Merrifield (TOR)
Bo Bichette (TOR)
José Ramírez (CLE)
Brent Rooker (OAK)
Luis Robert Jr. (CWS)
Austin Hays (BAL)
Yordan Alvarez (HOU)
Adolis García (TEX)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
C: Sean Murphy (ATL)
1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)
2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)
SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)
3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)
OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)
OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)
DH: J.D. Martinez (LAD)
NL pitchers
Zac Gallen (AZ)
Spencer Strider (ATL)
Bryce Elder (ATL)
Justin Steele (CHC)
Mitch Keller (PIT)
Josiah Gray (WSH)
Clayton Kershaw (LAD)
Marcus Stroman (CHC)
Alexis Díaz (CIN)
Josh Hader (SD)
Devin Williams (MIL)
Camilo Doval (SF)
NL reserves
Matt Olson (ATL)
Ozzie Albies (ATL)
Austin Riley (ATL)
Dansby Swanson (CHC)
Pete Alonso (NYM)
Will Smith (LAD)
Elias Díaz (COL)
Jorge Soler (MIA)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ)
Nick Castellanos (PHI)
Juan Soto (SD)