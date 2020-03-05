READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals and Philadelphia Flyers are inching closer to their first ever Alumni Game, set for March 28th. The rosters for this upcoming showdown have been officially set.
Several big name Flyers and Royals from over the years will meet on the ice at Santander Arena. Danny Briere and Scott Hartnell for the Flyers, Yannick Tifu and Ryan Cruthers for the Royals.
Full rosters can be seen below.
Royals Alumni:
Coach
Larry Courville
Support Staff
Pat Noecker
Goaltender
Shane Davis
Defensemen
Ian O’Connor, Mike Marcou, Shawn Germain, Ray DiLauro, Ethan Cox, Rob LaLonde
Forwards
Yannick Tifu, Ryan Cruthers, David Marshall, Nakita Kashirsky, Chris Bala, Matt Erredge, Julien Cayer, Chris Blight, Matt Herneisen, Malcolm MacMillan, Sandy Cohen, Jon Swavely, Chase Watson
Flyers Alumni:
Coaches
Bob Kelly, Paul Holmgren, Dave Schultz, Larry Goodenough
Goaltender
Rob Zepp
Defensemen
Brad Marsh, Nick Schultz, Joe Watson, Jim Watson
Forwards
Adam Hall, Mitch Lamoureux, Mark Freer, Scott Hartnell, Riley Cote, Todd Fedoruk, Danny Briere, John Druce
Trainers
Dave Settlemyre, Jim Evers, Dave Culp