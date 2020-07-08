READING, Pa. - The rosters were released for the Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic, hosted by the Reading Fightins. The game is set to take place at FirstEnergy Stadium on July 13.
This event is a yearly occurrence, but this year's takes on extra meaning for the players as they were unable to play their senior seasons due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In total, 60 seniors will be participating.
Here are the complete rosters:
The Blue team will be led by Head Coach Brian Kopetsky from Muhlenberg. Kopetsky will be assisted by Jeff Manley (Muhl), Erron Archie (Muhl), Dan Louviaux (Muhl), Zach Milch (Muhl), and Boo Schaffer (Antietam – Head Coach), and student manager Nina Calvaresi from Muhlenberg.
Wilson - Brady Gibble
Wilson - Adam Vanino
Wilson - Trey Gehret
Kutztown - Tyler Reitenauer
Kutztown - Lewis Weaver
Brandywine - Brody Graff
Muhlenberg - Dan Closer
Muhlenberg - K.J. Blanding
Muhlenberg - Yorfi Peralta
Reading - Likeiry Tavaras
Reading - Branden Boutte
Wyomissing - Ian Brunner
Twin Valley - Jevan Kennedy
Twin Valley - Jordan Lasak
Twin Valley - Joey Sciamanna
Daniel Boone - Jeb Kurtz
Daniel Boone - Teagan Duffie
Governor Mifflin - Andrew Kuczala
Governor Mifflin - Carson Kemery
Governor Mifflin - Darius Troche
Schuylkill Valley - Cody Eckenroth
Hamburg - Tarik Feick
Hamburg - P.J. Hanlon
Exeter - Dylan Fassbender
Exeter - Josh Shaffer
Oley - Payton Rowe
Fleetwood - Zachary Sell
Conrad Weiser - Turner Dianna
Conrad Weiser - Drew Druckenmiller
Berks Catholic - Brendan Long
Berks Catholic - Andrew Gordos
Antietam - Peyton Heck
The Red Team will be led by Head Coach Chris Hole from Governor Mifflin. Hole will be assisted by Bill Underwood (Wilson), Mike Zientek (Wilson), Adam Smith (Wilson), and Brandon Shurr (Berks Catholic – Head Coach), and student manager Morgan Jacobs from Wilson.
Wilson - Jack Gensemer
Wilson - Jacob Hartranft
Kutztown - Tyler Hugo
Brandywine - Aaron Jarrett
Muhlenberg - Gaige Brown
Muhlenberg - Matt Wanner
Reading - Angel Velez
Reading - Kristian Tirado
Reading - Nomar Torres
Wyomissing - Dayne Yourkavitch
Twin Valley - Ryan Davis
Twin Valley - Trevor Laraia
Daniel Boone - Aidan Landis
Daniel Boone - Tanner Vanderslice
Daniel Boone - Ethan Brown
Governor Mifflin - Kolbie Reeser
Governor Mifflin - Danny Roesch
Schuylkill Valley - Mason Gabel
Hamburg - Sean Evangelista
Hamburg - Mason Henne
Hamburg - Colby Gromlich
Hamburg - Owen Zimmerman
Exeter - Ryan Michalski
Oley - Blake Trumbore
Fleetwood - Jake Hess
Conrad Weiser - C.J. Civiello
Conrad Weiser - Joshua Meyers
Berks Catholic - Jake Buser
Berks Catholic - Chris Russel
Antietam- Cameron Yousaitis
Antietam - Kyle Reeves