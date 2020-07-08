READING, Pa. - The rosters were released for the Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic, hosted by the Reading Fightins. The game is set to take place at FirstEnergy Stadium on July 13.

This event is a yearly occurrence, but this year's takes on extra meaning for the players as they were unable to play their senior seasons due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In total, 60 seniors will be participating.

Here are the complete rosters:

The Blue team will be led by Head Coach Brian Kopetsky from Muhlenberg. Kopetsky will be assisted by Jeff Manley (Muhl), Erron Archie (Muhl), Dan Louviaux (Muhl), Zach Milch (Muhl), and Boo Schaffer (Antietam – Head Coach), and student manager Nina Calvaresi from Muhlenberg.

Wilson - Brady Gibble

Wilson - Adam Vanino

Wilson - Trey Gehret

Kutztown - Tyler Reitenauer

Kutztown - Lewis Weaver

Brandywine - Brody Graff

Muhlenberg - Dan Closer

Muhlenberg - K.J. Blanding

Muhlenberg - Yorfi Peralta

Reading - Likeiry Tavaras

Reading - Branden Boutte

Wyomissing - Ian Brunner

Twin Valley - Jevan Kennedy

Twin Valley - Jordan Lasak

Twin Valley - Joey Sciamanna

Daniel Boone - Jeb Kurtz

Daniel Boone - Teagan Duffie

Governor Mifflin - Andrew Kuczala

Governor Mifflin - Carson Kemery

Governor Mifflin - Darius Troche

Schuylkill Valley - Cody Eckenroth

Hamburg - Tarik Feick

Hamburg - P.J. Hanlon

Exeter - Dylan Fassbender

Exeter - Josh Shaffer

Oley - Payton Rowe

Fleetwood - Zachary Sell

Conrad Weiser - Turner Dianna

Conrad Weiser - Drew Druckenmiller

Berks Catholic - Brendan Long

Berks Catholic - Andrew Gordos

Antietam - Peyton Heck

The Red Team will be led by Head Coach Chris Hole from Governor Mifflin. Hole will be assisted by Bill Underwood (Wilson), Mike Zientek (Wilson), Adam Smith (Wilson), and Brandon Shurr (Berks Catholic – Head Coach), and student manager Morgan Jacobs from Wilson.

Wilson - Jack Gensemer

Wilson - Jacob Hartranft

Kutztown - Tyler Hugo

Brandywine - Aaron Jarrett

Muhlenberg - Gaige Brown

Muhlenberg - Matt Wanner

Reading - Angel Velez

Reading - Kristian Tirado

Reading - Nomar Torres

Wyomissing - Dayne Yourkavitch

Twin Valley - Ryan Davis

Twin Valley - Trevor Laraia

Daniel Boone - Aidan Landis

Daniel Boone - Tanner Vanderslice

Daniel Boone - Ethan Brown

Governor Mifflin - Kolbie Reeser

Governor Mifflin - Danny Roesch

Schuylkill Valley - Mason Gabel

Hamburg - Sean Evangelista

Hamburg - Mason Henne

Hamburg - Colby Gromlich

Hamburg - Owen Zimmerman

Exeter - Ryan Michalski

Oley - Blake Trumbore

Fleetwood - Jake Hess

Conrad Weiser - C.J. Civiello

Conrad Weiser - Joshua Meyers

Berks Catholic - Jake Buser

Berks Catholic - Chris Russel

Antietam- Cameron Yousaitis

Antietam - Kyle Reeves