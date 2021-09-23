BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Daniel Boone already dealing with adversity in the early portion of the season. They lost their starting quarterback in week one for the season, but have bounced back with two wins since.
Sophomore, Dean Rotter took over the quarterback duties when Carter Speyerer went down.
The Blazers have combined to put up 72 points in their last two games, Rotter throwing for six touchdowns in that stretch. With each passing week the confidence grows for Rotter and this Blazers group.
They face Ephrata this Friday night.