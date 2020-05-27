In lieu of the 2020 Colonial League baseball season that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WFMZ's Dave Lesko held a virtual tournament to crown a champion.
12 Colonial League teams entered, but only one could leave as the 2020 Virtual Scholastic Champion. The randomly drawn top four seeds Catasauqua, Bangor, Notre Dame, and Saucon Valley got a first round bye.
The final four of the virtual League tournament saw Catasauqua take down Salisbury and Pen Argyl beat their rival Bangor to advance to the final. The top seeded Roughies would get the best of the seven seeded Green Knights to be crowned the 2020 Virtual Colonial League baseball champions.