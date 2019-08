READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals added their 10th forward to the roster with the signing of Drew Melanson who played for Maine in 2018-19.

Melanson joins an already impressive group of forwards for the Royals for the upcoming season. The 24-year old scored 12 goals and recorded 29 points in 50 games last season as a rookie.

Head Coach Kirk MacDonald is looking forward to utilizing Melansons skating ability in the upcoming season.