READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals released their 2020 list of protected players on Tuesday afternoon. Placing players on the list allows the ECHL club retain their contractual rights. In total, 17 players were placed on the list by the Royals, including 16 who played for the team in the 2019-20 season.
Here is a list of the Royals' protected players for 2020:
Forwards (12): Ralph Cuddemi, Frank DiChiara, Trevor Yates, Corey Mackin, Brayden Low, Thomas Ebbing, Garrett Mitchell, Max Willman, Trevor Gooch, Hayden Hodgson, Luke Stork and Judd Peterson
Defensemen (5): Garrett Cecere, Garret Cockerill, Aaron Titcomb, Jimmy Mazza, Mike Crocock