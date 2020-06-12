READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals announced an upcoming coaches clinic as well as a kids club partnership with the Olivet Boys & Girls Club on Friday.
The ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers is set to host an online coaches clinic on June 29 and 30, led by the team's head coach Kirk MacDonald. Additionally, the clinic will include the hockey operations teams from both the Flyers and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the organization's AHL affiliate.
The club also released details about a new partnership with the Olivet Boys & Girls Club for the Royals Kids Clubs. The new initiative is aimed at spreading the sport of hockey throughout Berks County.
The new club will provide free skills clinics, game tickets, and other opportunities for Olivet members.