READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals released their opening night roster on Thursday ahead of the 2019-20 season opener for the ECHL club on Friday. The roster features eight returners from last year's team.
The team visits Newfoundland for the first game of the season.
Here is the complete roster:
Goaltenders (3)
#32 Felix Sandstrom
#35 Trevor Gorsuch
#72 Kirill Ustimenko
Defenseman (8)
#3 Rob Michel
#5 Eric Knodel
#6 Garrett Cecere
#8 David Drake (I.R.)
#19 Garret Cockerill
#27 Jeremy Beaudry
#75 Cameron Heath
#77 Jimmy Mazza
Forwards (13)
#7 Trevor Gooch
#9 Brayden Low
#11 Matty Gaudreau
#12 Steven Swavely
#13 Olivier Labelle
#15 Trevor Yates
#16 Hayden Hodgson
#18 Judd Peterson (I.R.)
#21 Frank DiChiara
#23 Pascal Laberge
#28 Ralph Cuddemi
#36 Garrett Mitchell
#67 Max Willman
#81 Corey Mackin