READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals are understandably proud with their regular season accomplishments - winning the ECHL North Division and earning the second-highest point total in the league with 99.
But the chase for the big prize begins on Wednesday as the Royals mark their return to the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019 when they open up a best-of-seven series against Maine at Santander Arena.
"We got a lot of pride that we did that, but we still got 16 games to win - it starts Wednesday," said head coach Kirk MacDonald.