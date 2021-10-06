READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals training camp roster has been set, five Royals players getting the call up to the Lehigh Valley.
10 forwards, seven defensemen and one goaltender will enter camp for the Royals. This group has three tryout players in it, two forwards and a defensemen.
Hunter Cloutier and Ryan Marker the forward tryouts, Mike Chen the defensemen.
The Royals will begin training camp on October eighth. Their full training camp roster can be seen below.
Forwards (10): Hunter Cloutier*, Grant Cooper, Frank DiChiara, Thomas Ebbing, Kenny Hausinger, Brayden Low, Ryan Marker*, Cam Strong, Josh Winquist, Jacob Pritchard
Defensemen (7): Jared Brandt, Garrett Cecere, Mike Chen*, Dominic Cormier, Mike Crocock, David Drake, Kyle McKenzie
Goaltenders (1): Ryan Ruck