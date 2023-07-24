READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals continue to build out the roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season. A pair of skaters returning to the club, forward Alec Butcher and defenseman Tyler Heidt.
Butcher spent his entire season with the Royals in 2022-23 posting 49 points over 72 regular season games. He also played in all 11 playoff games for the Royals.
It will be the fifth professional season for the forward, and his second with the Royals.
Defenseman Heidt will be playing in his first full professional season with the Royals this year. Heidt joined the club late this past season, having played in just 18 regular season games. Making the most of that opportunity, he tallied nearly a point a game with 13.
Heidt played for Merrimack College over three seasons prior to turning pro.