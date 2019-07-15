Royals bring back all-time goals leader Labelle

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals signed forward Olivier Labelle to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season, the team announced on Monday afternoon. The deal brings back the franchise's all-time goals leader for a record-setting sixth season with the Berks County ECHL club.

Labelle has spent five seasons previously with the Royals and re-wrote the record books. The 13-year veteran is the career leader in goals (128) and games played (294) for Reading.

"This is a wonderful day for the Royals organization welcoming back one of our all-time great players," head coach Kirk MacDonald said in the team's news release. "Olivier has brought leadership into our locker room, become a positive figure in Berks County and provided the organization with some of its most memorable moments. On the ice, he will give us goal scoring and be a strong presence in front of the net."

Labelle last played for the Royals in the 2016-17 season. He then played professionally in France and returned to the ECHL last season with the Indy Fuel.

"It's all about winning for me," Labelle noted via the team's release. "It's a perfect situation for me to come back home to Reading. I still have that same fire in me and I'm doing everything I can to make myself a great player for the Royals this season."