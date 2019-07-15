Sports

Royals bring back all-time goals leader Labelle

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 06:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:12 PM EDT

Royals bring back all-time goals leader Labelle

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals signed forward Olivier Labelle to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season, the team announced on Monday afternoon. The deal brings back the franchise's all-time goals leader for a record-setting sixth season with the Berks County ECHL club.

Labelle has spent five seasons previously with the Royals and re-wrote the record books. The 13-year veteran is the career leader in goals (128) and games played (294) for Reading.

"This is a wonderful day for the Royals organization welcoming back one of our all-time great players," head coach Kirk MacDonald said in the team's news release. "Olivier has brought leadership into our locker room, become a positive figure in Berks County and provided the organization with some of its most memorable moments. On the ice, he will give us goal scoring and be a strong presence in front of the net."

Labelle last played for the Royals in the 2016-17 season. He then played professionally in France and returned to the ECHL last season with the Indy Fuel.

"It's all about winning for me," Labelle noted via the team's release. "It's a perfect situation for me to come back home to Reading. I still have that same fire in me and I'm doing everything I can to make myself a great player for the Royals this season." 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

AP source: Simmons, 76ers agree to $170 million, 5-year deal

AP source: Simmons, 76ers agree to $170 million, 5-year deal

Eagles earn top rating in Madden 20

New Eagles earn top rating in Madden 20

NorCo, LV legion title games tonight

New NorCo, LV legion title games tonight

Royals bring back all-time goals leader Labelle

New Royals bring back all-time goals leader Labelle

Reading United readies for playoffs

New Reading United readies for playoffs

Legendary boxer Pernell Whitaker dies after being hit by car
Simon Bruty/Allsport via Getty Images

Legendary boxer Pernell Whitaker dies after being hit by car

Novak Djokovic: Wimbledon victory was 'most demanding'
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic: Wimbledon victory was 'most demanding'

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

IronPigs lose late lead, fall to Red Wings

IronPigs lose late lead, fall to Red Wings

Franco's walkoff homer lifts Phillies past Nationals 4-3

Franco's walkoff homer lifts Phillies past Nationals 4-3