READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals are continuing their preparations for next season this summer signing defensemen Rob Michel.
Michel spent last season in Reading as well playing in 51 games for the Royals, scoring eight goals and totaling 22 points prior to the shut down.
During the offseason Michel has kept himself busy by rollerblading with speciality skates that are meant to mimic ice skating. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many challenges for athletes to stay ready.
Michel is the fifth addition to the roster ahead of the 20th anniversary season for the Royals.