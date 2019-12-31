READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals ended 2019 with a 5-3 win over the Maine Mariners on Tuesday evening at the Santander Arena. The win moved the Royals to 18-10-4-0 this season.
Steven Swavely scored twice and finished with three points to lead Reading's offense. Garret Cockerill, Frank DiChiara, and Brayden Low also lit the lamp for the Royals.
Kirill Ustimenko earned the win in goal for the hosts. He recorded 26 saves and allowed three goals in the final game of the calendar year.
The Royals return to the ice on Jan. 3 against the Worcester Railers.