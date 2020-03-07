WORCESTER, Mass. - The Reading Royals clinched a berth in the 2020 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 5-2 win over the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at the DCU Center. This will be the 10th playoff appearance for the club in the last 11 seasons.
The Royals earned the playoff-clinching victory on Saturday by scoring four goals in the second period to overcome an early deficit. Thomas Ebbing, Frank DiChiara, Brayden Low, Trevor Gooch, and Rob Michel all scored for Reading.
In goal, Felix Sandstrom recorded 22 saves to secure the road victory.
The Royals return home on Sunday to host Brampton at 4 p.m.