READING, Pa. - Evan Barratt had a goal and an assist to lead Reading to a 3-1 win over Newfoundland on Friday at Santander Arena.
The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first period goals by Barratt and Jacob Gaucher. The Growlers made a bid to get back into on a goal midway through the third period, but Max Newton answered with a goal 45 seconds remaining to restore the two-goal cushion.
The victory gives Reading a three point lead over Maine in a battle for second place in the ECHL North. The Royals have one more contest against Newfoundland on Saturday while the Mariners begin a two-game set against last placed Norfolk over the weekend.