READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals secured their eighth straight victory with a 4-3 triumph over the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night at Santander Arena. The two teams are in the top two spots in the north division, with the Growlers holding the lead.
The Royals' eight-game win streak is the team's longest since the 2016-17 campaign.
Felix Sandstrom continued his personal win streak as well in goal. The Reading netminder recorded 28 saves as he earned his fifth straight victory.
The Royals scored three goals in the first period of the contest. Matthew Strome, Frank DiChiara, and Brayden Low found the back of the net in the opening period of play. Hayden Hodgson scored for the Royals in the second period, which gave the hosts at 4-1 lead.
The Royals will host the Brampton Beast on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Video highlights are courtesy of the Reading Royals