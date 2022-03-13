WHEELING, W.Va. - Kenny Hausinger scored a pair of goals on Sunday and Reading completed the weekend sweep of Wheeling with a 3-2 victory at WesBanco Arena.
Hausinger staked the Royals to a 2-0 lead with goals in each of the first two periods. The Nailers answered with a goal late in the second but Brad Morrison netted what proved to be the game-winner with 13:20 remaining in regulation.
Reading has one more road contest on Wednesday in Norfolk before returning for an eight-game homestand at Santander Arena to finish the month.