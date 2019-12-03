ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Reading Royals saw a three-goal lead in the third period disappear as the team eventually fell 5-4 to the Newfoundland Growlers on Tuesday night at the Mile One Centre. Reading earned one point in the standings and now sits at 13-5-4-0, in first place.
Newfoundland scored the game winner with 2:50 left in the extra period when Joseph Duszak netted a goal.
Ralph Cuddemi scored twice in the the lost. Tuesday's contest was hist sixth multi-goal game this season, which leads the team.
In addition to Cuddemi, Brayden Low and Trevor Yates also found the back of the net for the Royals.
Kirill Ustimenko made 28 saves in the setback.
The two teams face off again on Wednesday. The puck is set to drop at 5:30 p.m.