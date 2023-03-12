ST. JOHN'S, NL - Newfoundland won the final game of a three-game set with Reading by defeating the Royals 5-4 in overtime on Sunday at Mary Brown's Centre.
Pavel Gogolev scored the tying and winning goals for the Growlers with the game-winner coming 1:14 into the overtime period.
Four different players scored for Reading as Garrett McFadden and Max Newton scored in the second period and Will MacKinnon and Brett Boeing tallied in the third.
The Royals return home from the Canadian road trip and will host Atlanta on Friday.