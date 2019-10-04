READING, Pa. - The Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals 3-2 in overtime in a preseason game at Santander Arena on Friday night. The game was the preseason opener for the Royals and also their lone exhibition contest on their home ice before the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
Ara Nazerian scored the game-winner for Adirondack with 2:13 left in the extra period to earn the win.
Ralph Cuddemi and Erick Knodel found the back of the net for Royals. Both goals came in the first period which put Reading on top 2-1 after the first.
Kirill Ustimenko started in goal for the Royals and recorded 28 blocked shots.
The two teams will face off on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena, the home of the Adirondack Thunder. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.