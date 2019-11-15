GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Reading Royals notched a 4-1 road win over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. Reading is now 9-4-2-0 this season and is 7-1-1-0 in their last eight games.
Kirill Ustimenko stopped 24 shots in goal to help the Royals earn the win.
The Royals scored four unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0 in the contest. Frank DiChiara, Pascal Laberge, Max Willman, and Corey Mackin netted the goals for Reading.
The Royals return to Santander Arena on Saturday to host Wheeling.