READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals earned a 2-1 win over the Maine Mariners on Tuesday morning in the team's first-ever Education Day at Santander Arena. Students from over 30 schools were in attendance at the ECHL contest.
The Royals scored once in the first period and again in the second period to build a 2-0 lead heading into the final 20 minutes of play. The Mariners lit the lamp in the third, but Reading held on for the home win.
Matthew Gaudreau and Corey Mackin scored the Royals' two goals.
Kirill Ustimenko finished with 22 saves in the winning effort.
The Royals remain home to host Wheeling on Friday night at 7 p.m.