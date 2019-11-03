READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals earned a 3-2 home win over the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday at the Santander Arena. The Royals now are in a tie atop the ECHL's North Division with a record of 5-3-1-0.
The Royals are tied with the Adirondack Thunder, who the Royals face on Sunday at 4 p.m.
David Drake scored the eventual game-winner for the Royals near the midway point of the third period. Matthew Gaudreau and Frank DiChiara netted the other two scores for Reading.
Brayden Low recorded two assists in the victory.