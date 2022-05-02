READING, Pa. - The Royals fell behind early but rallied to dispatch Maine 3-2 in the clinching game of their first round Kelly Cup playoff series at Santander Arena.
Nick Master had put the Mariners in front with a goal midway through the first period. Reading's Trevor Gooch netted the equalizer 7:27 into the second and Jacob Pritchard scored a power play goal with just under 13 minutes remaining in regulation for the game-winner.
Pat Nagel stopped 15 shots over the final 20 minutes for the Royals. Nagel finished with 30 saves on the evening.
Reading will play the winner of the Newfoundland/Trois-Rivieres series in the next round with that matchup heading for a seventh game.