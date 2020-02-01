WORCESTER, Mass. - The Reading Royals netted five goals in the second period and went on to win 6-2 over the Worcester Railers on Saturday at the DCU Center. The Royals are 3-0-1-0 in their last four games against the Railers.
Those five second-period goals came in the span of 4:19 for Reading. Trevor Gooch, Brayden Low, Matt Strome, and Steven Swavely all found the back of net. Gooch scored twice during that stretch.
Garrett Mitchell scored the other goal for Reading.
Kirill Ustimenko recorded 37 saves in the win.
The Royals return home on Feb. 7.