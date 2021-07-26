READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals made qualifying offers to five players, the ECHL club announced on Monday. The team extended offers to Corey Mackin, Garret Cockerill, Aaron Titcomb, Rob Michel, and Matt Schmalz.
Qualifying offers do not mean that players will re-sign with the Royals. Extending offers give the Royals until August 9 to officially sign a player to that offer. if an agreement is not reached on the qualifying offer extended by the team, the two sides can negotiate or not sign any deal at all.
If a qualifying offer is not agreed upon by the aforementioned deadlines, that player then becomes a free agent. Veteran players who decline qualifying offers become unrestricted free agents after August 16 if they still are not signed to a deal.
None of the five players the Royals extended offers to on Monday are veteran players.
The 2021-22 ECHL season is set to begin in October.