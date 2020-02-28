GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Adirondack Thunder bested the Reading Royals 6-5 in a shootout on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals remain in second place in the north division with 70 points, despite the loss.
Reading recorded eight shots in overtime, but couldn't find the game winner in the extra period. Frank DiChiara, Matthew Strome, Max Willman, Steven Swavely, and Rob Michel scored for the Royals.
Felix Sandstrom made 19 saves, but suffered the loss.
The Royals face the Thunder on Saturday night at 7 p.m.