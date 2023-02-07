READING, Pa. - Education Day hitting the ice at Santander Arena on Tuesday morning. The Worcester Railers playing the role of spoiler to Reading and the schools in attendance with a, 4-3 win.
A 1-1 game early in the second, the Railers would make their move to go in front and pad the lead from there. They would break the 1-1 with right around 16 minutes to go in the second, and would add another in the final minute for the, 3-1 lead heading into the third.
The Railers would push the lead to, 4-1 before the Royals could get back on the board again. Dominic Cormier scoring two of the Royals goals, but they come up short.