PORTLAND, Maine - The Reading Royals scored in the final minute to force overtime, but the Maine Mariners netted the game winner in the extra period to earn a 4-3 win on Monday night at Cross Insurance Arena. Despite the loss, the Royals remained in first place in the standings.
Reading's Hayden Hodgson scored with just 29 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at three, but the Mariners' Alex Kile scored the game winner to give Maine the home win.
Corey Mackin and Jacob Graves scored the other two goals in the loss for the Royals.
Reading's road trip continues on Wednesday at Worcester. The Royals will play at 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning.