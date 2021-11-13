READING, Pa. - Reading trailed only once on Friday night, in their 5-2 win over Norfolk at home.
After a short handed goal for the Admirals midway through the first period, the Royals had five different goal scorers provide the offense the rest of the way. Mike Crocock and Joshua Winquist scored two minutes apart for the 2-1 lead after the first.
In the second period, it was Frank DiChara and Cam Strong starting and ending the period with goals, pushing the Royals lead to 4-1. Brayden Low would get one in the third for a 5-1 advantage.
Reading and Norfolk hit the ice again on Saturday night at Santander Arena.