NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA - A rough Canadian road trip doesn't get any easier for Reading. The Royals dropped game one of three to Newfoundland on Wednesday, 4-2.
The lone bright spot for the Royals, Jacob Pritchard scored both goals in the effort, his first ever multi-goal game.
Pritchard's first goal tied the game at one in the second period shortly after the Growlers took their first lead. The Growlers would score three unanswered after that to take control.
Game two of this series is Friday night.