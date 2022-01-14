WORCESTER, Ma. - Readings hot start since returning to the ice continues. The Royals taking down Worcester, 6-3.
The Royals offense exploded in the second and third periods, after just one goal in the first period, they combined for five the remaining two periods. Thomas Ebbing accounting for two of the four goals, including what would be the game winning goal.
Four other goals scored by four different skaters for the Royals in the win.
The Royals in the third period shut out the Railers to maintain their lead. Kirill Ustimenko stopped 28 shots.
Reading and Worcester take to the ice again on Saturday night.