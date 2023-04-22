READING, Pa. - Five different players scored as Reading took a 2-0 series lead with a 5-3 win over Maine in the Kelly Cup playoffs on Saturday at Santander Arena.
The Royals never trailed and went up 4-2 on second period goals by Evan Barratt and Max Newton. The Mariners closed to within 4-3 on a Mitchell Fossier goal midway through the third period but Zayde Wisdom scored an empty net goal in the final three minutes to give the hosts some breathing room.
The teams will head to Maine for game three of the best-of-seven series in the first round of the ECHL postseason.