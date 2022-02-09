READING, Pa. - Reading Royals Kirill Ustimenko will be headed east on 222. The goaltender promoted to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday.
Ustimenko is 8-6-3 on the season with a .916 save percentage, he has allowed less than three goals per game in his appearances. In recent action, Ustimenko recorded 18 saves on 19 shots in a Royals win.
A corresponding move made by the Royals, the club trades future consideration to the Allen Americans for goaltender, Hayden Lavigne.
The Americans goalie, Lavigne is 5-9-3 with a .898 save percentage this season.