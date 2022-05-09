READING, Pa. - The Royals were unable to carry over the momentum from their impressive Game 1 win over Newfoundland in the Kelly Cup playoffs and will take to the road with a 1-1 series tie following the Growlers 4-1 victory on Sunday.
Monday is a travel day for the teams who will then play three days in a row at the Mary Brown Centre in St. John's. Reading head coach Kirk MacDonald stresses that the team can't afford another slow start against the Growlers.
"We ran ourselves out of time, again," MacDonald said. "We even had a breakaway in the last minute in a half. We had grade-As up to the end of the game, we just didn't capitalize. We were bouncing around just weren't quite, didn't really have it tonight. You play a team like that and you're not dialed in, theyre going to beat ya."
The Royals need to win at least once to bring the series back to Santander Arena.