READING, Pa. (video courtesy of ECHL.tv) - After a 5-4 overtime loss to Newfoundland on Sunday, the Reading Royals now trail the Growlers 2-0 in their best-of-seven ECHL playoff series.
The deficit makes the matchup on Tuesday night at Santander Arena essentially a must-win for Reading as the remainder of the series will be played north of the border at Newfoundland's Mary Brown's Centre.
The Royals took an early 2-0 lead in the first period when Barratt scored his first of two goals on the afternoon, but Newfoundland responded with three unanswered. The Growlers had an answer all afternoon long despite improved play by Reading.