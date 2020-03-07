PORTLAND, Maine - The Reading Royals held on for a 2-1 road win over the Maine Mariners on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Tom McCollum made 28 saves, including a final one in the game's closing seconds, to help secure the victory for the Royals.
Reading is now in a position to potentially clinch a playoff berth on Saturday. If the Royals win at Wrocester and Adirondack loses on Saturday, the Royals would secure a spot in the playoffs.
Steven Swavely and Pascal Laberge scored for the Royals.
The Royals visit Worcester on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Highlights Courtesy Of The Reading Royals