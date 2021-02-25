READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals season schedule usually features their annual Pink in the Rink game, but when the team opted out of the 2021 ECHL season that game was thought to be gone as well. The organization is holding a unique Pink in the Rink on Thursday night to keep the event going, even without live hockey.
The Royals are hosting a virtual event to support Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County. The team will show last year's Pink in the Rink game on their Facebook page with additional content.
While fans will have to wait longer for live hockey in Berks County, at least a popular event in the schedule is back this winter.