READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals playing host to Adirondack in the final game between these two clubs for the 2022-23 season. The Thunder, edging their hosts in overtime, 4-3.
Max Newton in the first inning putting the Royals up, 1-0. That lead would until the second period, the Thunder tying things up right around five minutes into the period.
The Royals would take the lead back in the second, off the stick of Jacob Gaucher. More and back forth to follow that goal leading to overtime. In the overtime, the Thunder would get the game winner from Patrick Grasso.
Reading earns one point on the night and can clinch a spot in the postseason Friday night at home against Trois-Rivieres.