Royals ink first goalie for 2019-20 campaign

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 10:50 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:50 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals announced the signing of goaltender Trevor Gorsuch on Thursday afternoon. The rookie netminder is the first goalie on Reading's roster so far for the 2019-20 season.

"Trevor got a lot of experience last season and was trusted to play pretty much every game for a strong program in the NCHC," Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald said in the team's news release. "We know he's excited to get to Reading and he'll have a chance to prove himself in training camp."

Gorsuch got a taste of professional hockey last season as he made his debut on March 31 with Toledo after he finished his career at Western Michigan University. The Missouri native went 3-1-0-0 with a shutout and a 1.75 goals against average in his brief stint in the ECHL last year.

"Last year I took a hard look at myself in the mirror and realized I didn't want to be a backup my senior season," Gorsuch said via a statemen from the Royals. "I'm an aggressive goaltender and I like to have fun back there. I play the puck pretty well and would say I have a pretty good glove hand."

Gorsuch started all, but six games his senior season. he had a 25-16-3 career mark in college.

