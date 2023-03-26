WHEELING, W.Va. - Reading jumped out to a big first period lead, but had to hold on for a 5-3 victory over Wheeling on Sunday at Wes Banco Arena.
The Royals scored the first three goal of the game but the Nailers responded with the next three to tie the contest early in the second period. Charlie Gerard netted what proved to be the game-winner in the second period and Max Newton's second goal of the game gave Reading some breathing room in the final minute.
The Royals will play their next four at home, beginning with Adirondack on Wednesday.