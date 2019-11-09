READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals defeated the Wheeling Nailers 6-4 on Saturday night at Santander Arena. The victory extended the Royals' home win streak to five games.
The game was tied at four heading into the third period before Ralph Cuddemi scored the go-ahed goal for Reading just seven minutes into the period. Then later in the period Brayden Low tacked on another goal.
Cuddemi finished with two goals and two assists in the victory. He leads the team with eight goals so far this season.
Trevor Gorusch recorded 20 saves on 24 shots to earn his first win as a Royal in goal.
The Royals hit the road for a busy week. The team will play in four different arenas in the next seven-day stretch. First up is a contest against the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m. on Monday night.