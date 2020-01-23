READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals will be without their lone All-Star the rest of the way this season. Ralph Cuddemi suffered a lower body injury, and was unable to play in the All-Star Game Tuesday night.
Cuddemi tallied 21 goals and 34 points in the 25 games he played for the Royals. He was having a career best year, and also had five points in 11 games for Laval.
The news broke on instagram earlier on Thursday when Cuddemi posted about the season ending injury. He is focused on his comeback already.