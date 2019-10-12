ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Reading Royals scored twice in the third period to earn the 6-5 road win over the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night at the Mile One Centre to open the 2019-20 season.
Brayden Low and Pascal Laberge scored just ten seconds apart from each other as the Royals overcame the one-goal deficit to earn the season-opening victory.
That wasn't the only comeback for the Royals, however, as they fell behind 3-0 and then fought back with four goals.
Ralph Cuddemi had two goals for Reading to lead the offense.
The two teams will play on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.